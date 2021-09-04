Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 70,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,273,453 shares.The stock last traded at $295.64 and had previously closed at $303.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

