Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of ADSK opened at $288.75 on Friday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.40. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

