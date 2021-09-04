Audius Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $151.74 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00005686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $151.74 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00126343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.58 or 0.00789862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046834 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

