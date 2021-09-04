AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $32.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on T. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $356,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

