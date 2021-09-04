AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

