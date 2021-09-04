ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$51.50 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.85. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00. Insiders have sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $780,803 in the last quarter.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.