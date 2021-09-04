Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Up 9.5%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 12,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 673,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $583.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atomera by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after buying an additional 109,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Atomera by 13.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.