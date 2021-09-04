Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARSSF opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Assura has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

