Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ARSSF opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Assura has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.
Assura Company Profile
