Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stake Lowered by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,016 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc makes up about 4.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 390,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2,645.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 195,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 91.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 190,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock remained flat at $$20.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 891,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

