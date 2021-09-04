ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
