ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

