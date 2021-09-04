Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 132545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.45).
The firm has a market cap of £163.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.93.
In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.