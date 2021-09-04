ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE ASX opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $21,277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

