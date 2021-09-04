Asch (XAS) Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Asch coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Asch has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,789.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Asch has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00140205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00169267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.88 or 0.07933506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.83 or 1.00152896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00815788 BTC.

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

