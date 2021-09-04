AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00180774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00803096 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.