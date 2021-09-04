Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,926 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

