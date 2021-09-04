ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Richardson Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $120.23 million, a P/E ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 0.53. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

