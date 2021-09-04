ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 219,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,131. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

