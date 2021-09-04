ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

