Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

