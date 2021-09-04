Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Navient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

