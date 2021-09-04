Arizona State Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE SXT opened at $88.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

