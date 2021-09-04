Arizona State Retirement System Sells 605 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

