Arizona State Retirement System Sells 364 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

