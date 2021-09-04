Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,958 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

