Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,173 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $315,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

