Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,042 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 75.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.