Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $84,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Arista Networks by 202.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 143.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $363.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,607.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,120 shares of company stock valued at $70,438,758. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

