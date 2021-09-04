Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total value of $154,098.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $151,533.63.

ANET traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.