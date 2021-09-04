Arianee Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,920.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Arianee has a market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $9,920.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arianee

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

