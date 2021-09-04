ArGoApp Price Tops $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00064740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00137213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00182492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.21 or 0.07876425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,785.96 or 0.99774593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00802820 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.