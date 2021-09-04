Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $54.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,945 shares of company stock worth $260,161 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $21.65 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

