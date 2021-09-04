Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 94.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

