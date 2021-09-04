APY.Finance Price Hits $0.58 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.62 million and approximately $391,194.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00142550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00178053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.26 or 0.07939198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,028.96 or 1.00218054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00812480 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,152,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.