AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 141.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

ATR stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

