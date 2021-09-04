Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 330,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

