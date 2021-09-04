Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of APPN traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.69. 475,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

