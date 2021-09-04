Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report sales of $559.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.80 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $501.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.81. 2,035,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,372 shares of company stock valued at $152,182,246 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

