Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.70

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 161805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

