AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Head to Head Review

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech -112.99% -21.52% -19.25%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Burning Rock Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus price target of $39.94, indicating a potential upside of 94.73%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Risk & Volatility

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.12, meaning that its stock price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Burning Rock Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $3.14 million 17.17 -$12.33 million ($1.10) -3.20 Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 32.54 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -19.53

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burning Rock Biotech. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnPac Bio-Medical Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

