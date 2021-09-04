Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $62.29

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.29, but opened at $60.97. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 16,964 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

