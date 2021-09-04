Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €48.00 ($56.47) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABI. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.33 ($76.86).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

