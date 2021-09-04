Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price boosted by Truist from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lowered their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

Anaplan stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,175 shares of company stock worth $15,007,947. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

