Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 73,541 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

