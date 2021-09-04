Analyzing SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Marqeta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.67 billion 4.05 $625.20 million $4.04 18.32 Marqeta $290.29 million 50.10 -$47.69 million N/A N/A

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SS&C Technologies and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 5 7 1 2.69 Marqeta 0 3 7 0 2.70

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.84%. Marqeta has a consensus price target of $32.71, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 14.87% 20.63% 7.13% Marqeta N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Marqeta on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.