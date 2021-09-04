Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $31.25

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 780,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.