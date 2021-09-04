Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 535.57

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Also, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Shares of STAN traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 453.40 ($5.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 449.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.22. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

