Analysts Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target at $45.33

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

