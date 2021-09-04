Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $121.86

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.86.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 468,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

