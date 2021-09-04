Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) PT at $213.40

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.40.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

