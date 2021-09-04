Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) PT at $78.92

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

